Event: New headquarter and products presented
Event

New headquarter and products presented

by Sabrina Meyer
Saturday, September 04, 2021

Mettler-Toledo
The Product Inspection’s new x-ray manufacturing facility in Royston, Hertfordshire sets the business up for continued expansion over the next decade and more.
UNITED KINGDOM, Royston. Food and pharmaceutical manufacturers and co-packers can attend the Product Inspection Open House at the new Global Headquarters for x-ray in person or virtually, participating in a range of seminars, technology demonstrations and consultation sessions.



Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection will showcase new product inspection technologies, offer opportunities for face-to-face and virtual consultations, and deliver educational seminar content, at an Open House event which will officially open the new Global Centre of Excellence for x-ray in Royston, Hertfordshire.

The Product Inspection’s new x-ray manufacturing facility in Royston, Hertfordshire sets the business up for continued expansion over the next decade and more. Set across a 1.4-hectare site, it expands the company’s UK manufacturing footprint by more than 80%, enabling multiple development projects to be handled simultaneously. The facility will also help to expand the customer experience, with new factory acceptance testing rooms and a production observation area.

The COVID-safe event will take place over 6th and 7th October 2021. The aim is to give brand owners, manufacturers and contract packers in food and pharmaceutical industries the opportunity to experience the latest innovations and best practice in x-ray, metal detection, checkweighing and vision inspection. There will also be an opportunity to discuss their specific product inspection needs and challenges with a Mettler-Toledo expert.

Source: Mettler-Toledo
