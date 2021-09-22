LUXEMBOURG, Luxembourg. In the European Union, slaughter pig prices have fallen to their lowest level for many years. The main reason for this is that a larger supply of pork is meeting weaker demand in the domestic market and, most recently, in China and Japan.

According to data from the Statistical Office of the European Union (Eurostat), a total of 124.17 million pigs were hooked in the first half of 2021 in slaughterhouses subject to reporting requirements in the 27 member states; this was 4.31 million animals or 3.6 per cent more than from January to June 2020. In the previous year, however, the Corona pandemic led to shortfalls in slaughterhouses and cutting plants, which must be taken into account when making comparisons. However, slaughterings also increased by 2.33 million animals or 1.9 per cent compared to the first half of 2019.

In most Member States, pigs also entered slaughterhouses with higher weights, partly a consequence of the pig outbreak at the beginning of the year. Pork production in the EU-27 therefore increased by 478,000 t or 4.2 per cent to 11.80 million t compared to the first half of 2020, even more than was the case for the number of head. Spain strengthened its position as the most important producer country in the Community. Due to the increased fattening and processing capacities, the number of pigs slaughtered in Spain rose by 1.34 million animals or 4.9 per cent to 28.34 million. In contrast to many other countries, however, slaughter weights decreased slightly there, so that pork production "only" increased by 4.1 per cent to 2.61 million tonnes.

In Germany, on the other hand, the slaughter pig volume decreased by 685,000 animals or 2.6 per cent to 26.09 million head compared to the first half of 2020; meat production was down by 1.3 per cent to 2.52 million tonnes. The main reason for this was that fewer piglets and fattening pigs were delivered to Germany from abroad. Otherwise, only Estonia and Latvia recorded lower pork production in the EU than in the previous year.

In the first half of 2021, pig slaughterings increased noticeably in Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Denmark, namely by 6.9 per cent to 9.7 per cent compared to the comparable level of the previous year. In Austria, the slaughter volume increased by 3.4 per cent to 2.57 million pigs, according to the Luxembourg statisticians. The increase in France was more moderate with a plus of 0.9 per cent to 11.64 million animals, thus maintaining its third place in the EU ahead of Poland with 10.61 million processed pigs.

Source: Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE