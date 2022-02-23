BELGIUM, Brussels. During the Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels, farm ministers called for a greater emphasis on sustainability in international food standards. Agriculture ministers of Austria and Germany also pressed for the legislative proposal on the origin-labelling of animal products.

On Monday, the EU ministries for agriculture met to discuss problems their member states face. Topics addressed included strengthening coherence between the CAP, EU trade policy and EU environmental policy.



Alliance for fair farmers’ income

Source: BMEL | CEU

According to the Council’s press release, the farming ministers called for sustainability considerations to feature more prominently when it comes to setting food safety standards for international trade. The ministers recognised the crucial role of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) in facilitating the transition to sustainable food systems and reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to maintaining high standards and fair practices.They also highlighted the EU’s willingness to explore, together with its partners, all pragmatic ways of integrating sustainability considerations into the work of the CAC, in line with commitments made by its members at international level.The Council recognised the essential work of the CAC while also acknowledging the need to evolve in response to recent developments, including increased environmental challenges and changing consumer expectations regarding health, food and nutrition.Ministers also called on the CAC to improve coordination of standard-setting among international and intergovernmental organisations such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).According to a press release from the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Cem Özdemir, the German Agriculture Minister and his Austrian colleague, Elisabeth Köstinger, have called on the Council to submit its legislative proposal on EU-wide mandatory front-of-pack food labelling and to include a mandatory label on the origin of animal products. “Origin labelling will also make shipping routes more transparent and will therefore become a building block for climate-friendly consumer behaviour,” Özdemir stated. Both ministers also spearheaded an initiative on fair income for farmers.