Environmental politicians in the European Parliament want to keep the use of antibiotics in animal husbandry to a minimum. The body has now adopted a motion opposing the EU Commission's delegated act on the "criteria for the classification of antimicrobial agents reserved for the treatment of certain infections in humans". This defines the reserve antibiotics that are to be reserved for human medicine. The Environment Committee finds the regulation too lax. A new Commission proposal is demanded, in which the criteria of the World Health Organization (WHO) are taken over. The allocation of reserve antibiotics to groups of animals should be generally prohibited, according to EU environmental politicians.

The vote was welcomed by the agricultural spokesman of the EU Greens, Martin Häusling. He said the Commission proposal contained considerable loopholes. Already now, about 33,000 people die every year in the EU because none of the available antibiotics are effective anymore, Häusling said. The more antibiotics are used, the faster and more widespread the development of resistance.

The German Association of Practicing Veterinarians (bpt), on the other hand, accused the Environment Committee of rejecting all scientific recommendations of the competent EU authorities with fears based on outdated assumptions about the misuse of antibiotics in the animal sector and a complete misinterpretation of the WHO recommendations. The decision, he said, represents a clear disregard for the EU's established science-based decision-making process and ignores the calls of the Parliament itself to combat antimicrobial resistance with the "One Health approach." The arbitrary ban on the only therapeutic option against bacterial infections, he said, means that all animals - including pets - will go untreated, which could lead to unnecessary suffering and even death.

