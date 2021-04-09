Image / Chromorange

Greenpeace criticises above all advertising for conventionally produced meat products (symbol photo).

GERMANY, Berlin. Greenpeace accuses the EU Commission of spending too much on advertising meat and dairy products. This is reported by the Lebensmittel Zeitung (LZ) on its online portal. The budget for this corresponds to one third of the entire budget for advertising agricultural products. This is "unacceptable", say the environmentalists.

