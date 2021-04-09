Animal product advertising
GERMANY, Berlin. Greenpeace accuses the EU Commission of spending too much on advertising meat and dairy products. This is reported by the Lebensmittel Zeitung (LZ) on its online portal. The budget for this corresponds to one third of the entire budget for advertising agricultural products. This is "unacceptable", say the environmentalists.
Sie sind Abonnent, oder bereits registriert?
Hier anmelden
Der Nutzung Ihrer Daten können Sie jederzeit widersprechen. Weitere Hinweise finden Sie unter Datenschutz.