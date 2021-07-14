Election: Utini appointed as new president

ITALY, Parma. Alessandro Utini will be at the helm of the Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma in the future. Members of the board of directors elected Utini as the new president and confirmed Federico Galloni and Giorgio Tanara as vice presidents.

Utini takes office in a market situation that remains difficult, marked by the effects of the pandemic and its consequences for the catering and hotel industry. Despite clear signs of an easing of the situation in Italy and in export markets, Utini says it is important to respond to changes in the markets and to develop new strategies in order to position the specialty Parma ham competitively in the future.

"Our task today is to outline the Parma ham of tomorrow and take the appropriate measures," said Utini, who has many years of experience within the industry as well as on the board of directors. "We will focus on the quality and characteristic features of Parma ham with two projects that are crucial for our sector: the revision of the production specification and measures within the framework of production planning."

Changes are underway

The production specification is currently being evaluated by the European Commission. This involves issues that affect all stages of production. It is about issues related to raw material, genetics and pig feeding, reduction of salt, extension of the minimum ripening period. It is also about new technologies and innovations to improve traceability. Also on the agenda are measures to regulate and control the production of Parma ham. The aim is to optimize the market balance in order to guarantee greater stability for the sector.

In addition, the issue of sustainability is high on Utini's agenda - in line with the "Green Deal" and the associated "Farm to Fork" strategy, which has been designated by the European Commission as the central theme of European policy for the next decade. In this context, he points out that for many companies in the sector, environmental management systems, investment in energy efficiency, use of renewable energy, reduction of emissions and sustainable packaging are a matter of course. The Green Deal, however, requires even more profound change, he said, a challenge that the Consorzio will take on.

„We have restored the credibility of our control system by making it more effective and transparent, and we are making substantial changes to the specifications that will lead to improvements at all levels. “ Alessandro Utini

Alessandro Utini will in future preside over an industry worth € 1.5 bn. This includes 3,600 pig farms, 77 slaughterhouses, 3,000 employees in production plants in the Parma region and 50,000 employees throughout the industry.

Source: Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma