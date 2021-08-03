Election: Scientist becomes president of the ...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Election

Scientist becomes president of the IAAE

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, August 03, 2021

Most Read

  1. Livestock production

    More meat produced
  2. Meat production

    Brazil expects rapid growth
  3. Food Sector

    GEA designs world’s first krill protein plant
Klein und Neumann, Iserlohn
Agricultural economist Professor Matin Qaim from the University of Göttingen will become president of the International Association of Agricultural Economists.
Agricultural economist Professor Matin Qaim from the University of Göttingen will become president of the International Association of Agricultural Economists.

GERMANY, Göttingen. International Association of Agricultural Economists elects Professor Matin Qaim as head of IAAE.



Agricultural economist Professor Matin Qaim from the University of Göttingen will become president of the International Association of Agricultural Economists (IAAE), the scientific professional society of world agricultural economists.

Qaim has been a member of the IAAE Board of Directors since 2018, and his term will begin on 31 August 2021, with a period as "President-Elect" during which he will be responsible, among other things, for organizing the IAAE Congress, which is held every three years. He will then assume the actual office of President for three years starting in 2024. At the same time, the IAAE confirmed Professor Stephan von Cramon-Taubadel from the University of Göttingen in the office of Secretary-Treasurer, which he has held since 2015.

The IAAE has a nearly 100-year tradition and members on all continents. Qaim holds the Chair of World Food Economics at the University of Göttingen.

Source: University of Göttingen
tags:
Göttingen University of Göttingen Germany

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

stats