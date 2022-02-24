GERMANY, Frankfurt. The war between Russia and Ukraine is becoming a threat to Germany and Europe's traders. Fighting and sanctions threaten property and returns. The Schwarz Group has canceled its entry into Ukraine.
For Lidl
, the Ukraine adventure is over before it has really begun. According to information from "Lebensmittel Zeitung
"(dfv Mediengruppe), the discounter has stopped its expansion into the Eastern European country just in time before Russia's attack. Country manager Adam Miszczyszyn, who has only been in office since the fall, has pulled up stakes again. The issue is also off the table at the group's sister company Kaufland
, which according to informed circles had also interest in the Ukraine. Schwarz is distancing itself from the country into which Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is marching his troops.
Metro
, on the other hand, has no choice. The wholesale group has 26 stores in Ukraine. On Wednesday, the company had still hoped that the conflict would not escalate further, especially since Metro is active in both countries. After the invasion of Russian troops into the neighboring country, the consequences are difficult to assess. Russia is currently an important factor on the plus side of Metro's balance sheet. With an Ebitda of € 197 mill., the country recently delivered a third more profit than its home market of Germany - and that on sales that are only half as large at € 2.3 bn. (net).
In addition, Metro has property assets in Russia: the Group has 3.5 million square meters of floor space on its balance sheet. These are not at risk, emphasized CFO Christian Baier at the annual general meeting two weeks ago. But the situation is changing almost by the hour. The USA and Great Britain have already frozen the financial flows of several Russian banks and oligarchs. The EU is also announcing "tough sanctions" against Russia.
Not only force of arms, but also economic backlash from Russia could weigh on the German economy. The volume of trade with the country amounted to 59.8 billion euros in 2021. The links with German and European retailers are complex. Apart from Metro, Obi
and Globus
would also be directly affected. The Russian ruble has lost half its value against the euro since the Ukraine crisis began in 2014. The escalation has led to a further devaluation spurt, which is likely to have further negative effects for German retailers on imports as well as on a possible repatriation of profits to Germany.
For Globus, Russia is the highest-yielding division. Most recently, the retailer published an Ebit of € 84 mill. for the hypermarket business around Moscow. That is ten times as much as Globus reports for the division in Germany. "We had a pleasing business development last year and also in January," owner Thomas Bruch recently confirmed to the "Lebensmittel Zeitung
" (LZ). "Russia will continue to be an important field for the company's development." The interrelationships go beyond the direct operational business. Indirectly, Edeka
has recently also had business interests in the country - the German market leader cooperates with the Russian retailer Magnit
via the Epic purchasing alliance.
Capital has long been flowing from Russia toward the EU as well: for example, the Schwarz subsidiary Kaufland is the main beneficiary of the Real breakup, which would not have come about without Russian money. Originally, Neckarsulm was even the exclusive partner of SCP's real estate subsidiary X+Bricks. SCP
is majority-owned by Moscow billionaire Vladimir Yevtushenkov. His company Sistema is listed on the stock exchanges in London and Moscow. Since the beginning of the year, the share has lost about a third of its value in London. In the meantime, SCP has placed concrete gold worth around two billion euros with X+Bricks - apart from the Real stores, this includes retail properties with a total area of 500,000 square meters, which are leased to Edeka, Rewe, Netto, Penny, Toom, Obi, Aldi, Lidl and Konsum.
With Michail Fridman, another oligarch is getting involved in the Western European retail business: He owns the Spanish discounter Dia
and the health food store chain Holland & Barrett
in England. In Germany, he is an investor behind Nord Stream 2 with Dea. Fridman comes from Ukraine and holds both Russian and Israeli citizenship. He lives in London - which shows how closely intertwined personal relationships are as well.
Source: lebensmittelzeitung.net, fleischwirtschaft.de / dfv Mediengruppe