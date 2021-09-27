DENMARK, Copenhagen. According to scientists at the Danish Technological Institute, there are still unresolved issues regarding the mass production of artificial meat. Taste and environmental issues are also still open. A mixture of plant products and in-vitro meat could open up new consumer groups, according to industry experts.

Danish researchers do not expect in-vitro meat to gain market acceptance anytime soon. According to an analysis by the Danish Technological Institute (DTI) of current studies and the accompanying literature, many questions regarding the mass production of artificial meat are currently still open. For example, the necessary stable and efficient cell lines are not yet available; also, the culture media for a large-scale and at the same time economic application have not been sufficiently researched.

The scientists point out that it has not yet been possible to produce artificial muscle structures that are thicker than 1 mm. This means that it is not possible for the time being to produce steaks or roasts, for example, the Institute's report makes clear. At the same time, there are no approaches yet to grow fat and connective tissue at the same time, which would be crucial for natural-looking and tasting artificial meat products.

Lack of information on environmental impacts

Taste closer to the original

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de, AgE