With Matthias Rensch, the Ponnath Group is getting top-class reinforcement in its management. Rensch will initially assume responsibility for sales and marketing at the sausage and veggie manufacturer reports the Lebensmittelzeitung.
DMK's successful Chief Brand Officer Matthias Rensch (50) is moving to the Ponnath Group, where he will initially assume responsibility for marketing, sales and strategy across all the group's activities within the management board. Rensch has been with dairy giant DMK for eight years, where he will continue as COO of the brand division until the end of March 2022.
Company owner Michael Ponnath is looking forward to the new addition, because with Matthias Rensch, the manufacturer of sausage, ham and veggie products based in Kemnath in the Upper Palatinate has been able to gain "a top professional". "He brings with him marketing and sales, strategy, transformation and corporate experience and looks back on a handsome number of successes. This will be good for us in the medium and long term. With Mr. Rensch, we will sharpen our future orientation, which is sustainable in every respect, and master the transformation tasks that lie ahead of us," Ponnath is convinced.
Rensch will dock at Ponnath in April 2022. The current co-CEO, Jens Plachetka, will now focus on higher-level projects of the group of companies, as planned.
Rensch joined DMK at the end of 2013 as business unit manager brand unit. He was previously Managing Director Germany of SanLucar Fruit Import. Before that, Rensch was with Ferrero for 15 years. In the course of DMK's reorganisation, Rensch took over the Brand business unit as Chief Operating Officer in 2017.
This text first appeared on www.lebensmittelzeitung.net.