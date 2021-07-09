GERMANY, Ochsenhausen. The film manufacturer deliberately chose the digital format for the Südpackpress on 7 July 2021 in order to provide both the national and international press with comprehensive information about sustainability at the company even during the corona pandemic. The first virtual exhibition also launched at the same time and its digital doors are now open to customers and interested parties around the clock, 365 days a year.

In addition to the corona pandemic and the persistently critical situation in the raw materials markets, the current economic situation of the Group and the paradigm shift in the packaging industry were the starting point of the highly informative press event. The main focus of the event, however, was the Sustainability Report.

Sustainable product portfolio

Early on and as one of the first suppliers in the market, the Ochsenhausen-based company has focused on the development of concepts that are particularly resource-conserving, efficient in their use of materials and, above all, recyclable. This is because for specific fields of application, such as the food industry, high-performance plastic films will continue to be essential in the future for various reasons.

By 2025, roughly half of the company’s turnover is to be generated by sustainable products. The current share of turnover is approximately 35%.

Sustainable production processes

Südpack has put particular emphasis on the implementation of efficient material management. The site in Schwendi serves as its Competence Center for Processing and Recycling Reusable Materials. Integrating in-house regranulation is a milestone on the path to sustainability and demonstrates the company’s commitment to an internal circular economy without compromise. The film waste that results from production in the German sites is collected in sorted groups and then processed in Schwendi for purposeful recycling.

This has made it possible to reduce raw material consumption and waste quantities in nearly all stages of manufacturing at the company in recent years.

Solutions for a functioning circular economy

The goal is to firmly anchor a functioning circular economy for flexible packaging not only in its own processes, but also in the market – and to make a pioneering contribution to a circular economy as well as to decarbonization and CO2 reduction. It is in this context that the film manufacturer is pushing in particular for the recognition of chemical recycling as a complementary recycling technology to mechanical recycling.

Chemical recycling makes it possible to take multilayer, mixed or even contaminated film composites that could not be mechanically recycled up to now and extract new, high-quality base chemicals in a way that conserves resources. The plastics that are recovered are then suitable for producing high-performance films, which can be used to package demanding products with high quality and hygiene standards, for example in the food industry.

Source: Südpack