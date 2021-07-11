ITALY, Rome. The Scientific Council of the World Farmers’ Organisation announced the official launch of the synopsis paper “Consumption of Unprocessed Red Meat Is Not a Risk to Health” on the occasion of the Science Days for the UN Food Systems Summit 2021.
Collating five significant, recent and broad-scale scientific investigations on the health risks and health benefits of red meat consumption, the WFO Scientific Council synopsis paper indicates that there is no convincing scientific evidence for assertions about the harmful health effects of unprocessed red meat intake.
On the contrary, as far as the scientific evidence goes, consumption of unprocessed red meat at today’s common levels should be encouraged as a significant source of dense and readily bio-available proteins, essential micro-nutrients and critically important bioactive substances and as part of an overall balanced diet combining different food groups.
The WFO Scientific Council is an independent scientific body composed of 15 scientists, experts and professors from across the globe to equip WFO with the best scientific advice to enhance further the science-sound perspectives of the farmers’ voice in the international debate around agriculture and food systems.