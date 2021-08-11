GERMANY, Wiesbaden. The decline in beef and pork production in Germany, which has been ongoing for several years, continued in the first half of 2021.

As shown by preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the number of cattle slaughtered was 0.1% higher than in the first half of 2020, at just under 1.59 million head, but the resulting meat production fell by 0.5% to 524,560 t. For pigs, 26.13 million head came on the hook; this was 672,000 head or 2.5% less cut. Compared with the first six months of the previous year, pork production fell by only half as much, by 1.2% to 2.53 mill. t. More about this topic Imago Images / agefotostock Destatis Slaughtering at a low Less beef was produced in Germany from January to October than in the first ten months of 2019. more ››

Lower meat production in the cattle sector was clearly due to the smaller slaughter cattle supply of steers and bulls. According to the Wiesbaden-based statisticians, 599,200 of these animals were delivered to slaughterhouses, which was 3% less than from January to June 2020. The associated meat production even fell by 3.9% to 240,660 t due to lower weights. In contrast, the supply of female animals for slaughter increased, up 1.5% to 530,780 head for cows and 5% to 289,900 head for heifers. The respective meat volumes increased by roughly the same amount. Slaughter of calves and young cattle was down 0.8% to 165,165 head, but meat production grew 0.8% to 24,710 t.

In the case of pigs, the decline in slaughterings was entirely due to the significantly lower supply of animals from abroad. At 610,870 head, this was almost 895,000 head or 59.4% lower than in the first half of 2020. In contrast, slightly more animals from domestic barns came to the hooks of the butchers. The total domestic supply of 25.52 million head was 222,950 head, or 0.9%, above the comparable year-ago level. Over the course of the year, the gap between pig slaughterings and 2020 has steadily narrowed; in June, slaughter volumes exceeded those of the same month last year for the first time. However, in June 2020 Germany's largest slaughterer Tönnies had to close its plant in Rheda-Wiedenbrück due to corona.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE