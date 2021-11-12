Destatis: Fewer pigs slaughtered

GERMANY, Wiesbaden. Slaughter numbers in Germany fell again in September and are still below the previous year's level. The balance for cattle is also negative.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

In September, the number of pigs slaughtered in Germany fell further behind the previous year's level. As shown by provisional data of the Federal Statistical Office, just under 4.31 million animals were slaughtered in the month under review; this was about 260,000 head or 5.7 per cent less than in the same month of the previous year. Total slaughter in the first three quarters of 2021 was 1.26 million head, or 3.1 percent, lower than the same period last year, at 38.82 million pigs. Compared to the first nine months of 2019, which were still unaffected by Corona and African swine fever, the slaughter volume decreased by 2.27 million head or 5.5 percent. Pork production decreased 2.5 percent to 3.73 million tons compared to the first three quarters of 2020.So far this year, lower numbers of foreign pigs have been primarily responsible for the drop in domestic pig slaughterings. In September, a new multi-year low was recorded with only 88,730 slaughtered animals delivered from other European Union states. From January to September, around 911,000 foreign pigs were slaughtered in this country; this was just over half less than in the same period in 2020 and almost two-thirds less than in 2019.Deliveries of pigs from domestic stables were still above the previous year's level in the first half of the year due to the consequences of the pig outbreak, but have not been since July. However, slaughterings of pigs of domestic origin decreased only slightly compared to the first three quarters of 2020, by 0.6 percent to 37.90 million head.According to Destatis, cattle slaughterings in Germany are also on the decline. In the first nine months of 2021, 2.38 million animals came to the hooks; this was 12,680 head or 0.5 percent less than in the same period last year. Beef production fell by 1.2 per cent to 783,920 tonnes. This was mainly due to the low supply of bulls and steers for slaughter, which fell by 2.6 per cent to 893,340 head. Cow slaughterings were on a par with the previous year at around 815,000 head. On the other hand, heifers increased by 2.2 per cent to 423,920 animals and calves by 0.8 per cent to 243880 head.