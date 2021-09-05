Decline: Germany retail sales fall sharply in...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Decline

Germany retail sales fall sharply in July

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Sunday, September 05, 2021

Most Read

  1. Retail

    Food shortages getting worse
  2. Meat industry

    Group of Butchers plans expansion
  3. Perfect duo

    New Food Conference at Anuga 2021
Imago / blickwinkel
Food, beverages and tobacco sales were down 1% annually.
Food, beverages and tobacco sales were down 1% annually.

GERMANY, Berlin. Germany's retail sales declined more-than-expected in July after two months of straight growth, data published by Destatis revealed this week.



Retail sales decreased by real 5.1% month-on-month in July, reversing June's revised 4.5% increase. Sales were forecast to fall moderately by 0.9%. Destatis said retail turnover logged a notable growth in June because of the lifting of restrictions related to the pandemic. On a yearly basis, retail sales dropped unexpectedly by 0.3% in July, in contrast to the 6.5% expansion posted a month ago.

Economists had forecast an annual growth of 3.7%. Food, beverages and tobacco sales were down 1% annually, while non-food sales remained flat in July. In nominal terms, retail sales decreased 4.5% from June but increased 1.7% from the same period last year.

Source: dpa
tags:
Germany Destatis Berlin

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / Eibner Fleischtheke
Study
Higher meat prices for the climate
Imago / Rene Traut Schweine
Market Situation
EU pig prices continues to fall
jus Schweinehälften - BU KW 27/2021
China
Pig prices in free fall
stats