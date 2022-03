NETHERLANDS, Utrecht. According to the latest beef report released by Rabobank, global beef markets remain tight. Ongoing strong demand and more limited supplies have kept global beef prices high. But cost pressures are flowing into the supply chain.

Over the past two years, retail beef price movements have been phenomenal, driven largely by strong consumer demand and some supply shocks. In Q4 2021, beef retail prices in the US were 23% higher than the five-year average and in China they were 24% above the five-year average.



Supply chain costs continue to rise

No major impacts on global beef markets expected

