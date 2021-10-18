DENMARK, Randers. The CEO of Danish slaughterhouse group Danish Crown, Jais Valeur, expects fine cuts of meat to become significantly more expensive.

Speaking to the daily newspaper Berlingske, Valeur said that veal and beef in particular are likely to be "luxury products like champagne" in the future. According to the DC CEO, the reason for this is the increasing social demand for more climate protection in agriculture, which he believes will foreseeably lead to a "license to produce" in Denmark. This means, he says, that the keeping of farm animals will only be accepted if it is associated with a significant reduction in sectoral greenhouse gas emissions.

While the Danish Crown CEO sees pig farming on a good path in this respect, he is skeptical about the possibilities for reducing emissions in cattle farming. Beef will not be "super climate-friendly" in the future, the company CEO clarified. Nevertheless, he said, there will still be meat and milk production. However, even more than today, this will have to be based on pasture farming and contribute to the preservation or creation of biodiversity, he said.

This would inevitably lead to a significant reduction in production volumes and, as a result, significantly higher prices for beef, Valeur explained. In the future, beef will probably be consumed much less frequently than it is today and will be reserved for special occasions.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE