Danish Crown: Beef steak becomes a luxury pro...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Danish Crown

Beef steak becomes a luxury product

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Monday, October 18, 2021

Most Read

  1. Vion

    Tjarda Klimp appointed as CFO
  2. Danish Crown

    Beef steak becomes a luxury product
  3. Mexico

    Sigma sells Campofrio operations to Ter Beke
Imago / Shotshop
Beef steak will be on the table less often in the future, Jais Valeur expects.
Beef steak will be on the table less often in the future, Jais Valeur expects.

DENMARK, Randers. The CEO of Danish slaughterhouse group Danish Crown, Jais Valeur, expects fine cuts of meat to become significantly more expensive.



Speaking to the daily newspaper Berlingske, Valeur said that veal and beef in particular are likely to be "luxury products like champagne" in the future. According to the DC CEO, the reason for this is the increasing social demand for more climate protection in agriculture, which he believes will foreseeably lead to a "license to produce" in Denmark. This means, he says, that the keeping of farm animals will only be accepted if it is associated with a significant reduction in sectoral greenhouse gas emissions.

While the Danish Crown CEO sees pig farming on a good path in this respect, he is skeptical about the possibilities for reducing emissions in cattle farming. Beef will not be "super climate-friendly" in the future, the company CEO clarified. Nevertheless, he said, there will still be meat and milk production. However, even more than today, this will have to be based on pasture farming and contribute to the preservation or creation of biodiversity, he said.

This would inevitably lead to a significant reduction in production volumes and, as a result, significantly higher prices for beef, Valeur explained. In the future, beef will probably be consumed much less frequently than it is today and will be reserved for special occasions.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
beef Denmark Randers veal

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats