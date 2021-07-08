Aleph Farms’ leadership team. From left to right: Technion Professor Shulamit Levenberg, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Adviser; Didier Toubia, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Neta Lavon, Chief Technology Officer and Vice President of R&D.

ISRAEL, Rehovot. Aleph Farms, the cultivated meat company growing steaks directly from non-genetically modified animal cells, has announced the completion of a $105 mill. Series B funding round.

The funding round was led by the Growth Fund of L Catterton, the largest global consumer-focused private equity firm, and DisruptAD, one of the largest venture platforms in the Middle East. It also saw participation from Skyviews Life Science, as well as a consortium of leading global food and meat companies including Thai Union, BRF, and CJ CheilJedang. Additionally, existing investors, including VisVires New Protein, Strauss Group, Cargill, Peregrine Ventures, and CPT Capital, participated in the Series B funding round. To date, the Company has raised more than $118 million. More about this topic Aleph Farms / BRF Cultivated Meat Aleph Farms partners with BRF Aleph Farms and BRF S.A., a global Brazilian meat and food company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bring cultivated meat to Brazilian tables. more ››

The Company will use the funds to execute its plans for large scale global commercialization of cultivated beef steaks and portfolio expansion. Near-term milestones include scaling-up manufacturing, growing operations internationally, and expanding its product lines and technology platform ahead of Aleph Farms’ initial market launch in 2022. The Company is currently working with regulatory agencies on its plans for market entry. More about this topic Aleph Farms Cooperation Aleph Farms and Mitsubishi bring cultivated meat to Japan Collaboration to bring cultivated meat to Japan will help the country meet climate change and food security goals. more ››

DisruptAD’s investment in Aleph Farms will also help bolster Abu Dhabi’s long-term focus on food resilience. As a strategic partner to DisruptAD, Aleph Farms will evaluate the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Abu Dhabi to supply its cultivated meat products across the UAE and the broader GCC region.

Source: Aleph Farms