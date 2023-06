Meatable

Meatable has the potential to reduce the environmental impact of meat production and make cultivated meat a staple in diets worldwide.

NETHERLANDS, Delft. Cultured pork producer Meatable has achieved a significant milestone by producing cultivated pork products in eight days using its new opti-ox technology.

According to a Meatable press release, the company could reduce its production process by about two weeks. Traditionally, a farmer's pigs take about