Imago / Pond5 Images

The purified recombinant serum albumin is devoid of bacteria, animal components, and viruses. Additionally, it shares a similar structure with serum albumin obtained from plasma.

USA, Jupiter. Dyadic is building microbial platforms to produce alternative proteins on a commercial scale. Serum albumin is a component of cell culture media used to grow animal cells for cultivated meat.

According to a Dyadic press release, the biotechnology company has achieved successful cultivation of stable cell lines using Dyadic's exclusive fil