Corona Pandemic: Green Week cancelled

Messe Berlin has to cancel the Green Week again due to the pandemic situation. However, some specialist forums are to take place digitally.

GERMANY, Berlin. Due to the extent of the fourth Corona wave, the International Green Week (IGW) planned for January 2022 is cancelled. However, the specialist forums will take place digitally.

"The International Green Week thrives on encounters, on trying out, discovering and tasting. Under the given conditions, such as masks and distances, the expectations our visitors have of the Green Week cannot be fulfilled", said Lars Jaeger, Project Manager of the International Green Week at Messe Berlin, explaining the cancellation.

Specialist accompanying events digital

Source: agrarzeitung.de, fleischwirtschaft.de / dfv Mediengruppe

The German Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection (BMEL) is hosting the 14th Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) from 24 to 28 January 2022, which will focus on "Sustainable land use: food security starts with the soil". The BMEL's Future Forum on Rural Development is dedicated to the topic of "Strong voluntary work - for a good life in the countryside". The digital forum will take place on 26 and 27 January 2022.The next regular International Green Week is scheduled for 20 to 29 January 2023 at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds.