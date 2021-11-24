Cooperation: HKScan expands portfolio into fi...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Cooperation

HKScan expands portfolio into fish products

by Sabrina Meyer
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Most Read

  1. Alternatives

    Nestlé invests in vegan wings with skin
  2. Profit

    Strong results in a turbulent year
  3. Meat and sausage

    Tegut secures organic goods
HkScan / Gårdsfisk
Under the Gårdsfisk brand, fish is produced responsibly and in close cooperation with Swedish farms.
Under the Gårdsfisk brand, fish is produced responsibly and in close cooperation with Swedish farms.

FINLAND, Turku. HKScan and Scandinavian Aquasystems AB have signed a cooperation agreement for the sale of fish products under the Gårdsfisk brand and the production of meal components made from fish in Sweden. At the same time, HKScan will become a minority shareholder in the company with a stake of slightly more than 10%.



Gårdsfisk specialises in fish farming on Swedish farms based on a recirculating water system. For this purpose, the company has created its own environmentally friendly farming concept. Through this cooperation, HKScan’s product portfolio will extend to include fish products.

The sale of fish products sold under the Gårdsfisk brand will be transferred to HKScan's Swedish organisation at the beginning of 2022. In addition, the product portfolio will be extended to include meal components made from Gårdsfisk's raw materials.

Under the Gårdsfisk brand, fish is produced responsibly and in close cooperation with Swedish farms. The fish are farmed in tanks using an environmentally friendly farming method RAS. The nutrients produced in the fish farming are used as fertilisers on the farms. Gårdsfisk was awarded the Årets Klimatbonde title in Sweden last year and it also received Svenskt Sigill climate certification.

Locally produced fish is an interesting new opportunity for farms to renew their operations, as fish consumption as a source of protein is on the rise. Scandinavian Aquasystems aims to expand fish farming on new farms in the coming years; new investments are already underway. HKScan’s own network of contract farmers in Sweden provides a good basis for the scaling up of the concept.  

Source: HKScan
tags:
Sweden Turku

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Imago / Westend61 Finnland Fjord
Sustainability
HKScan calculates water footprint of broiler production
HkScan HkScan Vantaa Verpackungen
Transaction
HKScan sold the Vantaa property
HKScan HKScan Plastikreduktion
Sustainability
HKScan will make all its packaging recyclable

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats