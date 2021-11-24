FINLAND, Turku. HKScan and Scandinavian Aquasystems AB have signed a cooperation agreement for the sale of fish products under the Gårdsfisk brand and the production of meal components made from fish in Sweden. At the same time, HKScan will become a minority shareholder in the company with a stake of slightly more than 10%.

Gårdsfisk specialises in fish farming on Swedish farms based on a recirculating water system. For this purpose, the company has created its own environmentally friendly farming concept. Through this cooperation, HKScan’s product portfolio will extend to include fish products.

The sale of fish products sold under the Gårdsfisk brand will be transferred to HKScan's Swedish organisation at the beginning of 2022. In addition, the product portfolio will be extended to include meal components made from Gårdsfisk's raw materials.

Under the Gårdsfisk brand, fish is produced responsibly and in close cooperation with Swedish farms. The fish are farmed in tanks using an environmentally friendly farming method RAS. The nutrients produced in the fish farming are used as fertilisers on the farms. Gårdsfisk was awarded the Årets Klimatbonde title in Sweden last year and it also received Svenskt Sigill climate certification.

Locally produced fish is an interesting new opportunity for farms to renew their operations, as fish consumption as a source of protein is on the rise. Scandinavian Aquasystems aims to expand fish farming on new farms in the coming years; new investments are already underway. HKScan’s own network of contract farmers in Sweden provides a good basis for the scaling up of the concept.

Source: HKScan