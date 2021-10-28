Azelis will distribute CP Kelco’s specialty pectin. It occurs naturally in terrestrial plants and is abundant in most vegetables and fruits, predominantly the rinds of citrus fruit. It was used primarily for gelling homemade jams, but that’s just one of many applications today. These include gelling agents, viscosity builders, protective colloids and stabilizers in a variety of food and beverage products.

BELGIUM, Antwerp. Azelis, a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals and food ingredients industry, announces the strengthening of its worldwide partnership with CP Kelco.

The new distribution scope extension names Azelis as the exclusive distribution partner of CP Kelco across numerous countries and market segments. As of November 2021, Azelis will be the exclusive distribution partner in Algeria, Egypt, Libya and certain territories within the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, UAE, Qatar, Jordan, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq for the Food & Health market segment, and in Northern Ireland for all applications.

Effective January 2022, Azelis will be the exclusive distribution partner of CP Kelco in Belgium for all applications and will add the Food & Health market segment in Russia, also becoming the exclusive distribution partner for all applications in the country.

Unique portfolio is significant addition

CP Kelco’s product range is a significant addition to Azelis’ portfolio and those new agreements mark an important milestone in the strong and continuously developing collaboration between both companies globally.

With a rich heritage of ingredient innovation and customer collaboration over the past 90 years, CP Kelco offers advanced thickening, texturizing, suspending and stabilizing solutions through its unique portfolio of nature-based ingredients. Azelis will distribute CP Kelco's specialty pectin, carrageenan, xanthan gum, gellan gum, fermentation-derived cellulose and, the newest addition, citrus fiber for the Food and Consumer & Industrials (C&I) markets. With Azelis' strong regional teams backed by innovative digital tools enhancing the customer experience, CP Kelco will be able to extend its reach and market penetration, allowing them to grow their customer intimacy globally.

Azelis and CP Kelco’s collaboration began in Ireland in 1988, and currently spans multiple countries across the globe. This new collaboration is a strong step forward in the relationship between CP Kelco and Azelis. The inclusion of CP Kelco’s market leading portfolio broadens Azelis’ offering, enabling it to offer new eco-friendly solutions and ingredient synergies for customers.

Source: Azelis