Communal events: Helsinki goes vegetarian

FINLAND, Helsinki. The Finnish capital's administration has announced that in future it will largely do without meat products at events it organises.

Farmers' association denounces greenwashing

Source: fleischwirtschaf.de, AgE

According to the announcement, from the beginning of 2022, only seasonal vegetarian food and sustainably caught fish are to be served at festivals, seminars and other public occasions. Imported products such as coffee, tea or tropical fruits will then have to be Fair Trade certified. The city of Helsinki also wants to stop serving cow's milk in the future. Instead, oat milk and other plant products will be offered. However, the city does not want to do without dairy products completely: cheese will still be served at meetings and events of the city according to the new regulations. In addition, the requirement does not apply to schools, hospitals and other public institutions where other dietary recommendations take precedence.Exceptions from the meat renouncement are to give it in the city however only with high-ranking attendance on mayor level, if "for justified cause" from the regulation to be deviated must. The switch to vegetarian meals is justified by the city administration with environmental and climate protection aspects. The current decision was preceded by a decision of the Helsinki City Council in 2019 to halve the use of dairy and meat products in the city by 2025.The announcement by the city council was met with sharp criticism from the Finnish Farmers' Association (MTK). Association president Juha Marttila described the action as "transparent greenwashing". He said the Finnish capital was also trying to divert attention from the "shameful" fact that by far the largest part of its own energy supply still came from fossil sources. Marttila announced that the Farmers' Union would, of course, continue to offer diverse and high-quality domestic meat products at events in Helsinki.