GERMANY, Wolfertschwenden. Packaging specialist Multivac enters strategic partnership with processing machinery manufacturer Handtmann to meet the growing demand for single-source solutions in the food industry.

According to Multivac, the global demand for automated and cost-effective line solutions from a single source for the production and packaging of food is increasing. Automation lines for processing, packaging and labelling often consist of machines from several manufacturers. Therefore, planning, installation, operation, and maintenance of the lines require a considerate amount of time.



Multivac responsible for sales and services

Source: Multivac

“In times of high competitive pressures and a rapidly increasing variety of products, many food producers seek relief through simplicity – for line solutions from a single source that can be quickly planned, installed and operated cost-effectively,” explained Christian Traumann, Group President at Multivac. “To meet this demand, we have expanded our network of excellent partners and entered a strategic partnership with Handtmann – the world’s leading manufacturer of systems for filling, portioning, forming and dosing.”Both companies now offer integrated line solutions for a wide range of industries. Handtmann’s filling and portioning technology will be supplemented by Multivac's tray sealing or thermoforming machines and line expertise. The collaboration could significantly speed up the execution and even save up to 40% of time in the design phase alone, the company pointed out.Harald Suchanka, CEO at Handtmann, firmly believes that “interfaces that are coordinated with each other guarantee significantly shorter installation times and a high level of reliability for line solutions. Additionally, the process control and monitoring of the entire line through digital solutions multiply the rationalisation effect.”As part of the strategic partnership, Multivac will take over sales and services of Handtmann machinery in Albania, Australia, Greece, Iceland, Israel, Kazakhstan, Middle East, Mongolia, North and South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan and India. Multivac’s in-house experts will be responsible for the installation and warranty of Handtmann components – including all after-sales service work and the supply of spare parts.