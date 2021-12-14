Climate protection: Hardly any plans for redu...
Climate protection

Hardly any plans for reduction

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Imago / Arnulf Hettrich
The Heinrich Böll Foundation complained that only three companies in the EU had committed themselves to reducing their overall emissions from livestock farming.
USA, Mineapolis. Instead of falling, a recent study from the United States laments rising greenhouse gas emissions at Europe's meat and dairy giants.



The emissions of Europe's 20 largest meat and dairy companies - including Danish Crown, Tönnies, Vion and Westfleisch - exceed the total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark. Measured against the emissions of Spain and Germany, the figures are as high as 73 and 29 percent respectively. That's according to a study by the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy in Minneapolis, which was co-sponsored by the Heinrich Böll Foundation. The foundation complained that across the EU, however, only three companies had committed to reducing their overall emissions from livestock farming.

According to the study, emissions from the 35 largest meat and dairy companies together accounted for nearly seven percent of the EU's total emissions in 2018. The 20 largest meat and dairy companies produced almost a third more greenhouse gas emissions than the Netherlands, the sixth largest economy in Europe, and almost five times as much as Denmark. Seven out of 10 companies saw their climate footprint increase between 2016 and 2018, it said. Emissions from Irish beef producer ABP rose by 45% and those from German company Tönnies by 30%, it said. Only four of the 20 companies, namely Arla, Danone, FrieslandCampina and Nestlé, disclosed their total emissions generated from the supply chain, according to IATP, but only Nestlé and Danone detailed their GHG emissions from the animal supply chain. Among meat companies, only Irish beef processor ABP has announced plans to reduce supply chain emissions, it said.

Source: afz - allgemeine fleischer zeitung 50/2021
