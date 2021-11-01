When it comes to climate protection in animal husbandry, Australia is to rely on technical progress, innovations and, above all, on methane-reducing feed additives.

AUSTRALIA, Canberra. Australia aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. There will be no methane gas reduction measures. Livestock farming should not be overburdened.

Australia has announced its intention to become carbon neutral by 2050. Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of the Liberals officially announced the deadline for the zero emissions target, but did not name any specific measures to achieve the goal. What was emphasized, however, was what not to do, namely overburden mining and agriculture or tighten existing reduction targets by 2030. According to observers, this is mainly due to the coalition partner of the National Party, which put on the brakes strongly. The party's leader and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce, for example, pushed through that a specific target for reducing methane gas emissions will not be part of the climate change plan.



Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE