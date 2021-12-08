When checking the climate labels on the packaging of eleven foods, the organization rated animal-based foods as "fundamentally more problematic" than purely plant-based alternatives in terms of their climate impact.

GERMANY, Hamburg. Bad notes for food of animal origin regarding their climatic effect distributed the consumer center Hamburg (vzhh) now with a "market check".

When checking the climate labels on the packaging of eleven foods, which identify them as "climate-positive", "climate-neutral" or "CO2-neutral through compensation", for example, the organization rated animal-based foods as "fundamentally more problematic" than purely plant-based alternatives in terms of their climate impact. On the other hand, the consumer center awarded blanket plus points for ingredients from organic cultivation and for regional origin.

"A food product is particularly climate and environmentally friendly if its ingredients, production and transport consume little energy," argues Jana Fischer, vzhh project officer for food and nutrition. The production of raw materials is often the biggest source of greenhouse gases in the case of food. Products of animal origin are therefore fundamentally to be classified as more problematic in terms of their climate footprint, says Fischer.

"Despite this, climate-neutral labels can be found on chicken fillets from Wiesenhof, pizza with salami and mozzarella from Gustavo Gusto, and Fair & Gut brand cow's milk from Aldi Nord," the project officer complained. Buying such products does not do the climate any favors, even if the seals suggest otherwise.

According to Fischer, there is a lack of clear and transparent information directly on the packaging to enable people to make truly climate-friendly purchasing decisions. In her view, the goal should therefore be a uniform, national climate label with a concrete reference to the product and binding criteria, in order to provide consumers with an effective tool for their purchases.

Source: AgE