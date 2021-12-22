Census: Pig population as low as in 1996

GERMANY, Wiesbaden. The crisis in pig farming is forcing more and more farms to stop production. Within a year, 1,600 pig farmers gave up.
According to preliminary results, 23.6 million pigs were kept in Germany as of 3 November 2021. As further reported by the Federal Statistical Office(Destatis
), this was the lowest pig population since 1996. Compared to the livestock survey as of the reporting date of 3 May 2021, the number of pigs fell by 4.4% or 1,081,000 animals. Compared to the previous year's November 3, 2020 count, the herd is down 9.4%, or 2,450,300 head.
The following picture emerges for pig farming for the individual animal categories or weight classes: 10.9 million fattening pigs were kept in Germany as of the reporting date of 3 November 2021, which was 3.2% or 359,600 animals less than half a year earlier. A decline was recorded in particular in fattening pigs with a live weight of 50 to under 80 kilograms, here the stock fell by 8.1% or 422,800 to 4.8 million animals. The number of fattening pigs in the upper weight class from 110 kgs live weight, on the other hand, rose by 7.1% or 90,500 to 1.4 million animals. The stock of fattening pigs with a live weight of 80 to less than 110 kg remained almost constant at 4.7 million animals (minus 0.6 percent or - 27,300 animals). The piglet herd also decreased by 5.7% or 418,300 animals to 6.9 million compared to May 2021. In the case of breeding sows, Destatis reports a year-on-year decline of 7.3% to 1.57 million animals.
Since 2011, 39.1% of pig farmers gave up
In addition to the number of animals, the number of pig farms is also declining. As of November 3, 2021, there were 18,800 pig-keeping farms. That was down 4.6%, or 900 farms, from May 2021, and a year-over-year decline of 7.8% (down 1,600 farms). Among the reasons for the declining farm numbers are the continued drop in pork prices due to low retail and export demand.
The number of hogs kept and the number of farms also declined on a 10-year basis, with the number of hogs down 13.8%, or 3.8 million head, since 2011, while the number of farms declined 39.1% (down 12,100 farms). As the number of farms declined more than the number of pigs kept, the average pig population increased from 886 to 1,254 pigs per farm over the past decade.
The cattle population also continues to shrink
As of November 3, 2021, approximately 11.0 million cattle were held in Germany. This was 1.2% or 136,600 animals less than in May 2021. A similar decline was seen in the number of dairy cows: on the current survey date, around 3.8 million animals were counted here. This was 1.5% or 58,800 fewer animals than in May 2021, and compared to the previous year's herd numbers (November 3, 2020), this was 2.3% or 88,700 fewer dairy cows. The decline in the number of dairy cows is also reflected in the number of dairy cow herds, which fell 1.9% (down 1,000 herds) to 54,800 over the past six months.
As of November 3, 2021, 1.5 million sheep were kept in Germany, up 2.2% or 32,200 animals from November 2020, but down 2.6% or 40,600 animals from November 3, 2019. The swine and cattle population surveys are conducted semi-annually on the May 3 and November 3 reporting dates, respectively. The sheep population survey is conducted annually on the reporting date of November 3.
