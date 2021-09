Cattle census: Even more pigs in Spain

picture alliance / Westend61 | Aitor Carrera Porté

The sow herd in Spain grew by 4.2 per cent to 2.66 million animals compared to the previous year.

SPAIN, Madrid. Spanish pig farmers have continued to increase their herds this spring. Low prices could now slow down the increase.

