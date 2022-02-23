AUSTRIA, Vienna. After reaching a historic low in 2020, animal numbers in the Alpine Republic rose slightly again last year. In the case of pigs, the reduction continues.

Number of farms continues to decline

More heavy fattening pigs

Fewer sheep and goats slaughtered

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

The long-lasting trend of reducing the cattle population in Austria has been broken. After the number of cattle fell to its lowest level since World War II at the end of 2020, farmers again stabled more animals last year. According to Statistics Austria, there were a total of 1.87 million cattle on farms as of the reporting date of December 1, 2021; this was around 14,700 animals or 0.8% more than twelve months earlier. The stock of young cattle under one year of age increased by 2.1% to 611,000 animals. An increase of 1.6% to 421,000 animals was recorded for young cattle aged one to less than two years.This development suggests a further increase in cattle production in the future. On the other hand, the number of animals in the age class of cattle at least two years old continued to decline, falling by 0.5% to 838,000 animals. The dairy herd remained stable at 526,000 head; this was 0.3% or 1,000 more dairy cows than at the end of 2020.Structural change continued. A total of 1,363 cattle-keeping farms gave up; this represents a decline of 2.5% to 53,700 farms by the reporting date, while the average herd density increased to 35 cattle per farm. Nearly unchanged at 591,000 last year was the number of cattle slaughtered. The number of calves slaughtered under investigation decreased by 1.1% to 55,600.The pig population was reduced by Austrian farmers last year. Here, the Viennese statisticians report a minus of 0.7 percent or around 21,000 animals to a total of 2.786 million head compared to 2020. The piglet population was reduced by 1.4% to 655,000 animals, and there was a reduction of 1.6% in young pigs to 728,000 head. There was a significant drop in fattening pigs in the 50 kg to under 80 kg weight class, down 3.7% to 537,000 head, while there was a 4.4% increase in the 80 kg to under 110 kg segment to 484,000 head. The stock of heavier fattening pigs over 110 kg also increased; here, Statistics Austria recorded a plus of 2.1% to 153,000 animals.Sales problems are likely to have contributed to the increase in heavier animals. Among breeding sows, the number of both gilts and older animals decreased, by 2.1% and 1%, respectively. Covered sows numbered 158,000, down 2.7% from a year earlier. The number of pigs slaughtered increased year-on-year. A total of 5.115 million animals were hooked, an increase of 1.2%.As of December 1, 2021, 402,345 sheep were kept in Austria, 2.2% more than a year earlier. The number of ewes and covered lambs increased by 2% to 240,000 head, while other sheep increased by 2.4% to 162,000 head. There was a significant decrease in the number of sheep slaughtered last year, down 7.8% to 167.400. The goat population also increased in 2021, growing 8.5% to 100,601 head. The number of goats that were already yoked and those that were mated increased by 6.7% to 63,800 animals. Covered goats were recorded at 36,800 head, up 11.5%. A decrease of 5.3% to 10,900 was recorded in the slaughter of goats.