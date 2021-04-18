CANADA, Quebec City. Two ministers announced the creation of the Canada-Quebec Livestock Assistance Initiative, $21.8 million in financial assistance intended to mitigate the consequences of Covid-19 in 2020-2021.

The Initiative from the Federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau, and Quebec’s Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, André Lamontagne, falls under the AgriRecovery response framework, which is part of the suite of Business Risk Management programs of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

In the spring of 2020, the rate of livestock slaughter slowed considerably. This has forced producers to keep the animals longer and has resulted in significant additional costs for them, in addition to posing risks to the health and welfare of the animals. The slowing of slaughter is the result of sanitary measures and the absence of some workers affected by the coronavirus, as well as a substantial drop in demand for large game meat caused by the reduction and cessation of hotel and restaurant activities.

The assistance aims to offset part of the costs borne by livestock producers to keep animals awaiting slaughter on farms until normalcy is restored. La Financière agricole du Québec will manage applications for the Initiative until the assistance is paid.

The establishment of the Canada-Quebec Livestock Assistance Initiative fits into the objectives of the 2018–2025 Biofood Policy – Feeding Our World. It aims to support risk management and value chains by helping to maintain and adapt financial tools for agricultural risk management to cope with climate hazards and market conditions.

Source: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada