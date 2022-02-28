SPAIN, Barcelona. The manufacturer of weighing technology announced the opening of a new hub in Barcelona and its further expansion into cloud computing and SaaS solutions.

The Germany-based provider for technology and software offers solutions for industry and retail, such as scales, food processing, and labeling machines. "Our competence is unique on the market; the possibilities of our software in connection with our devices are tremendously diverse," states Andreas W. Kraut, Chairman of the board and CEO of Bizerba SE & Co. KG.



Source: Bizerba

Building on this know-how, Bizerba expands its software competence and invests in the digitalization of processes and new solutions. To further strengthen the international development efforts and recognize the strategic significance of software solutions for Bizerba, the company opened a hub for global software development in Barcelona. In addition to the headquarter in Balingen and in close collaboration, the new location will be a central point for the future expansion of this sector. It shall lead to a significant increase in sales of software components. "The importance of intelligent applications, especially for fresh management, frictionless shopping, and optimized production management, will increase dramatically during the next years," says Tudor Andronic, Vice President Bizerba Software Solutions.As a famous location for many important companies in the software industry, Barcelona is also the perfect place for Bizerba to advance this section quickly. Dr. Ulrich Heller is the director of global software development at Bizerba. He says: "Barcelona is the perfect place to get the employees we need to reach our goals." In his opinion, the global focus is important to scout new trends where they arise. In the middle of February, the owner of Bizerba Andreas W. Kraut inaugurates the new site location together with Dr. Ulrich Heller, with a small ceremony. Andreas Kraut gives a glimpse of the future: "We want to establish Bizerba as a successful global provider for software. This is a big chance for our company."The first employees have already started working in the new production site focusing solely on software products. The site manager, Jose Maria Valiente Cifuentes, expects this site to establish itself soon and develop into a global software hub for Bizerba, strengthening the company's expertise in providing software solutions.