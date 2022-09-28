UNITED KINGDOM, Aberdeen. Public food safety agency Food Standards Scotland (FSS) has warned of major risks and impacts to Scottish consumers if the UK government does not find an adequate replacement for EU legislation.

The Retained EU Law (Reform and Revocation) Bill, announced in January 2022 and published last week, could result in the removal of consumer protections relating to food which have applied in Scotland and the rest of the UK for many years, the agency warned.



Background

Source: Food Standards Scotland / The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy

Retained EU law currently obligates businesses to label allergens and provide clear food information to consumers. It also restricts the use of decontaminants on meat, for example, chlorine washes on chicken, as well as setting maximum permitted levels of chemical contaminants in food. At its most basic level, retained EU law obligates businesses to maintain minimum levels of hygiene and to recall food that is unsafe.According to FSS, under the new bill, these safeguards could disappear on 31 December 2023 unless action is taken to save these standards in law. Even if high legal standards continued to apply in Scotland, in compliance with the Internal Market Act, goods from elsewhere in the UK could still be sold in Scotland even if they were produced under lower legal standards.“Much of the legislation which could be repealed as a result of the sun-setting clause has been developed over the course of decades and with significant UK input and influence. It exists to ensure consumer safety through the protection of the most vulnerable and ensuring the food and feed which is on the market is safe,” said Heather Kelman, Chair of FSS. “This Bill could lead to a significant hole where consumer protections sit. The purpose of regulators and regulations, especially in relation to food, is to protect consumers. This Bill confuses ‘red tape’ with consumer protection and indicates that the latter is now less of a priority and of less importance than when we were in the EU,” Kelman added.According to UK’s Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, retained EU Law was created at the end of the Brexit transition period. It consists of EU-derived legislation that was preserved in the UK’s legal framework by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.As it was not intended to be permanent, the new Bill should enable the Government to amend more easily, repeal and replace retained EU Law. The Bill also includes a sunset date by which all remaining retained EU law should either be repealed or assimilated into UK domestic law. The ministry reports that the sunset may be extended for specified pieces of retained EU law until 2026.