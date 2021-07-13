Brand: Duroc IMF becomes Iberduroc

The meat is characterized by more intramuscular fat. This marbling makes the meat particularly tender. It also impresses with its species-typical special flavor and its appealing red meat color.

GERMANY, Senden. Topigs Norsvin is experiencing growing demand for its premium meat boar premium meat boar Duroc IMF and is now launching it globally under the new Iberduroc name.

Topigs Norsvin is marketing its Duroc IMF, a boar for the premium meat segment. "The demand for quality meat and top sires in terms of top sires in terms of meat quality is growing globally. With the renaming of this boar to Iberduroc, we are ensuring that we market a consistent product everywhere," says Eduard Eissing, managing director of TOPIGS-SNW GmbH. "The new name Iberduroc is a combination of Iberico and Duroc - two names that stand for the highest quality. quality. So everyone knows what it's all about."

The Iberduroc is a sire bred specifically for the production of premium meat. It is characterized by more intramuscular fat than other Duroc lines. This marbling makes the meat particularly tender. It also impresses with its species-typical special flavor and its appealing red meat color.

Growing demand worldwide

In the 2000s, Topigs Norsvin bred a Duroc line for a large slaughterhouse in Spain which combines good fattening and slaughtering results with excellent meat quality - the Duroc IMF boar. It is characterized by a higher percentage of intramuscular fat.

As a result, this boar has been increasingly demanded by the top premium segment to produce one of the most famous Spanish products: Iberian ham. As the reputation has spread even overseas Topigs Norsvin now markets this boar worldwide as Iberduroc.

The boar has also been successfully used as a sire in Germany since 2018.

Source: Topigs Norsvin