Beyond Meat : New hires aid aggressive launch...
Beyond Meat

New hires aid aggressive launches in 2022

by Clair Siegfried
Thursday, December 16, 2021

Beyond Meat
The newest addition to Beyond Meat’s executive team is to ensure the continued growth and global availability of their meat alternative products.
The newest addition to Beyond Meat's executive team is to ensure the continued growth and global availability of their meat alternative products.

USA, El Segundo. Last week Beyond Meat officially announced new talent acquisitions for key executive roles. After three decades with Tyson Foods, Doug Ramsey and Bernie Adcock join the plant-based pioneer to aid in scaling production and commercialization in the US, EU and China.



 

Ramsey leaves former investor Tyson Foods where he oversaw the company’s poultry and McDonald’s businesses. His experience with the fast-food giant will be a valuable addition as he assumes the position of chief operating officer. In February of 2021, Beyond Meat announced a three-year global agreement as McDonald’s preferred patty supplier for their plant-based burger as well as plans for co-developing other plant-based menu items.  

Adcock joins Beyond Meat as Chief Supply Chain Officer, a new role for Beyond Meat. While animal meat prices are rising, the hire of the Tyson food veterans is another measure to enhance global growth along with driving efficiencies to reach the company’s goal of price-parity with animal protein.  

As Beyond Meat’s founder and CEO Ethan Brown states, “[the company is] investing today in tomorrow’s growth, whether by adding to our best-in-class management team or by building out operations around the world, to advance our vision of being the global protein company of the future.” 

Their partnership with McDonald’s is just one of several co-operations the food company made public in 2021, including partnering with Yum!Brands and a joint venture with PepsiCo.   

Source: Beyond Meat
