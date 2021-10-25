Belgium: Pig sector strengthens

BELGIUM, Brussels. A new industry organization for the pig sector is planned in Belgium.

In view of the serious crisis in the pig sector, the two Belgian farmers' associations ABS and Boerenbond, as well as the Belgian Meat Industry Federation (FEBEV) and the Belgian Feed Association (BFA), intend to establish an inter-branch organization for this branch of production in November. The associations have now committed themselves to this during a consultation meeting initiated by the Flemish Minister of Agriculture, Hilde Crevits.

Crevits stressed that the pig sector faces major challenges in terms of production, marketing and sustainability. Coordinated decisions are needed here, she said, with each link in the marketing chain taking responsibility. "It is encouraging that the first steps have been taken toward greater cooperation," the department head summed up.

As the Internet information portal "Vilt" reported, other links in the marketing chain, such as meat processors and food retailers, are to join the new organization in a second step. Important topics are price and cost transparency. In addition, international contacts could be established and cooperations concluded, it said.

Source: Fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE