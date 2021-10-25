Belgium: Pig sector strengthens
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Belgium

Pig sector strengthens

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Monday, October 25, 2021

Most Read

  1. Predicition

    Whole Foods reveals Top 10 food trends
  2. Launch

    Brazil’s first full range of 100% plant-based cuts
  3. Report

    Plant-based food market could skyrocket
mm
In the severe crisis, the agricultural and fishing industries in Belgium are moving closer together.
In the severe crisis, the agricultural and fishing industries in Belgium are moving closer together.

BELGIUM, Brussels. A new industry organization for the pig sector is planned in Belgium.



In view of the serious crisis in the pig sector, the two Belgian farmers' associations ABS and Boerenbond, as well as the Belgian Meat Industry Federation (FEBEV) and the Belgian Feed Association (BFA), intend to establish an inter-branch organization for this branch of production in November. The associations have now committed themselves to this during a consultation meeting initiated by the Flemish Minister of Agriculture, Hilde Crevits.

Crevits stressed that the pig sector faces major challenges in terms of production, marketing and sustainability. Coordinated decisions are needed here, she said, with each link in the marketing chain taking responsibility. "It is encouraging that the first steps have been taken toward greater cooperation," the department head summed up.

As the Internet information portal "Vilt" reported, other links in the marketing chain, such as meat processors and food retailers, are to join the new organization in a second step. Important topics are price and cost transparency. In addition, international contacts could be established and cooperations concluded, it said.

Source: Fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
Belgium Brussel

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats