Beef Trade: China open again for Brazilian go...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Beef Trade

China open again for Brazilian goods

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Friday, December 17, 2021

Most Read

  1. Livestock

    Breaches of rules detected in slaughterhouses
  2. Sustainable Diet

    Availability determines choice
  3. Beyond Meat

    New hires aid aggressive launches in 2022
Imago / Fotoarena
After the ban due to two cases of BSE, the Brazilians are now allowed to deliver beef to the Middle Kingdom again.
After the ban due to two cases of BSE, the Brazilians are now allowed to deliver beef to the Middle Kingdom again.

BRAZIL, Brasilia. The Chinese market is open again for beef supplies from Brazil. This was announced yesterday by the state government in Brasília.



 The business with certified beef from the South American country, which had been put on hold on September 4 due to the report of two cases of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in Brazil, could restart immediately. This was the result of intensive negotiations between the authorities in Brazil and China. State Secretary José Guilherme Leal of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture spoke of "good news for the sector". After all, he said, the People's Republic was the most important destination for Brazilian beef exports. According to figures from the Association of Brazilian Beef Exporters (ABIEC), of the total 210,000 t of beef shipped abroad by the South American country in August, almost 58 per cent had been bought by China alone.


Accordingly, the supply stop of the past weeks hit Brazilian exporters hard. The Brazilian Association of Meat Processors (Abrafrigo) reported a 47% year-on-year reduction in total beef exports in November to just 105,000 t.

The move to suspend supply relations for reporting atypical BSE cases was in line with health protocols agreed between Brazil and China. However, in a similar case in 2019, business relations had been suspended for only a few days. This was another reason why Brazil had demanded that Beijing reopen the market in the current case with growing impatience.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
Brazil China beef BSE export

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Jon Tester US-Senator Jon Tester
Trade
US Senator wants to punish Brazil
Imagp / Yay Images Brasilien Sojabohnen
Trade with Europe
Brazil achieves first trade surplus in a decade
si Rindfleisch - BU China Brasilien
Trade in beef and veal
Brazil's exports slump

Newsletter-Service

With our free newsletters, we can provide you with the most important industry news and useful practical tips from Germany and around the world.

 
stats