After the ban due to two cases of BSE, the Brazilians are now allowed to deliver beef to the Middle Kingdom again.

BRAZIL, Brasilia. The Chinese market is open again for beef supplies from Brazil. This was announced yesterday by the state government in Brasília.

More about this topic Imago / Joerg Boethling Trade in beef and veal Brazil loses patience The South American country's government is pushing to reopen the Chinese beef market. Australia is also protesting against export restrictions. more ››

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE

The business with certified beef from the South American country, which had been put on hold on September 4 due to the report of two cases of atypical bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) in Brazil, could restart immediately. This was the result of intensive negotiations between the authorities in Brazil and China. State Secretary José Guilherme Leal of the Brazilian Ministry of Agriculture spoke of "good news for the sector". After all, he said, the People's Republic was the most important destination for Brazilian beef exports. According to figures from the Association of Brazilian Beef Exporters (ABIEC), of the total 210,000 t of beef shipped abroad by the South American country in August, almost 58 per cent had been bought by China alone.Accordingly, the supply stop of the past weeks hit Brazilian exporters hard. The Brazilian Association of Meat Processors (Abrafrigo) reported a 47% year-on-year reduction in total beef exports in November to just 105,000 t.The move to suspend supply relations for reporting atypical BSE cases was in line with health protocols agreed between Brazil and China. However, in a similar case in 2019, business relations had been suspended for only a few days. This was another reason why Brazil had demanded that Beijing reopen the market in the current case with growing impatience.