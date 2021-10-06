Beef trade: Argentina relaxes restrictions

Beef is a staple food in Argentina. With the export restrictions, the government wants to keep prices low on the domestic market.

ARGENTINA, Buenos Aires. China is once again allowed to import cow cuts. Restrictions on other buyer countries remain in place in their previous form.

Argentina has further eased its export restrictions on beef, which the state government put into effect in May as measures to counter the price explosion on the domestic market. As Agriculture Minister Julián Domínguez announced at a meeting with industry representatives, cow cuts and goods made from them have been allowed to be shipped to China again since Monday of this week. According to domestic media reports, these product groups cannot be sold in Argentina and are produced specifically for the Chinese market. For cuts that are important for the supply of the Argentine population, the previous rules remain in force, which have been in place since the original complete export ban was relaxed in June. More about this topic Imago / CHROMORANGE Argentina Beef export remains restricted The export ban has been eased, but certain cuts of beef may still not be shipped abroad. Special rules apply to the Hilton quota. more ››

The same applies to exports to all other consuming countries. Accordingly, Argentina's beef exporters are not allowed to sell carcass halves, hindquarters, roast, shoulder and loin cuts, and sausage abroad. Exports of the remaining beef cuts are limited. Supplies to meet the "Hilton quota" agreed with the European Union are exempt from the export ban. The Argentine Farmers' Association (SRA) expressed disappointment with the relaxation that has now been made. It had been assumed in the meeting with Domínguez that exports to China would be fully resumed. Now, however, the change refers only to a few cuts. More about this topic imago / PanoramiC Beef trade Argentina suspends exports The government has banned beef exports to stop the drastic price increase on the domestic market. more ››

China was by far the most important buyer of Argentine beef on the global market before the restrictions took effect in May. In fact, three-quarters of the combined 147,000 tons of beef exported by the South American country in the first three months of this year went to China, according to figures from the Institute for the Promotion of Beef (IPCVA). Domínguez also pointed out at the meeting that there are now discounted loans from the Central Bank for investments to increase domestic beef production. The goal, he said, is to increase production to the point where exports are possible while meeting domestic demand.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE