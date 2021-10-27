Avian influenza: First case in fattening gees...
Avian influenza

First case in fattening geese

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Wednesday, October 27, 2021

picture alliance / rtn - radio tele nord | rtn, peter wuest
700 fattening geese in the district of Dithmarschen had to be culled. (archive picture)
KIEL Less than a week after the first findings in the wild this autumn, avian influenza has also appeared in a farm animal population in Schleswig-Holstein.



According to the Kiel Ministry of Agriculture, the first case of avian influenza of the subtype H5N1 was officially detected in a domestic poultry holding with about 700 fattening geese in the district of Dithmarschen at the weekend. In addition, the official veterinarians had confirmed this subtype in 18 other wild birds found dead in the district of North Friesland. As the ministry further reported, the veterinary office of the district Dithmarschen had been informed last Friday about conspicuous animal losses and clinical symptoms in the stock. The necessary clarification examinations in the herd were immediately initiated and laboratory diagnostic examinations were carried out in the State Laboratory Neumünster as well as in the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute(FLI). According to the Ministry of Agriculture, all geese on the holding were killed and disposed of in a manner that complies with animal welfare regulations. Around the outbreak enterprise an exclusion zone was furnished, which consists of a protection zone of at least three kilometers and a monitoring zone of at least ten kilometers around the enterprise.

Schleswig-Holstein's Minister of Agriculture Jan Philipp Albrecht described the situation as "worrying", as the infection pressure was already high relatively early in autumn. Unfortunately, it must be assumed that avian influenza will continue to affect the state to a considerable extent this winter half-year. It is therefore all the more important that the prescribed biosecurity measures are adhered to in poultry farms in order to minimise further outbreaks on farms as far as possible, Albrecht emphasised. The head of department announced continued intensive monitoring so that future cases would be detected as early as possible. In this context, he also called on citizens in the state to immediately report dead waterfowl and birds of prey to the authorities.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
Influenza poultry H5N1

