Automotive: Volvo bans leather

SWEDEN, Göteburg. The Swedish automaker plans to do away with leather in its vehicles in the future for animal welfare and sustainability reasons.

According to the company, a completely new family of pure electric cars will be launched in the coming years. From 2030, it said, only all-electric cars would be offered, all of which would be leather-free. As part of its ambitions, Volvo says it is actively working to find high-quality, recyclable and sustainable sources for many other materials currently used in the automotive industry as well.

Sustainably-driven decision

The move toward leather-free interiors is also "driven by concerns about the negative environmental impact of cattle farming, including deforestation," the automaker said. It said it is estimated that cattle farming is responsible for about 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, with the majority coming from cattle farming.

Instead of leather interiors, Volvo plans to offer its customers alternatives made from sustainably produced materials in the future. Nordico, for example, is a new interior material consisting of textiles from recycled PET bottles and bio-based materials from sustainable forestry in Sweden and Finland, as well as recycled corks from the wine industry, he said.

Responsible sourcing is key

However, the automaker does not want to forgo wool from suppliers certified for responsible, animal welfare-compliant sourcing. "As a progressive automaker, we need to address all areas of sustainability, not just CO2 emissions," explained Volvo's sustainability director Stuart Templar.

Responsible sourcing is an important part of that work, he said, including respect for animal welfare. Eliminating leather in all-electric cars is a good next step in addressing this issue, he said. Volvo also announced plans to also reduce the use of residual animal products commonly used in or in the manufacture of plastics, rubber, lubricants and adhesives.

