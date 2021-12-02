ASF: Poland remains a high-risk area

WARSAW Poland continues to be a major risk for the introduction of African swine fever from a German perspective. The number of cases is increasing in wild and domestic pigs.
The country's Supreme Veterinary Authority confirmed more than 100 new cases of African swine fever (ASF
) in wild pigs within a week. Around a quarter of the cases were reported in southwestern Poland
. Individual findings in the Lower Silesian Voivodeship were only a few kilometres away from the Czech-Polish border; however, the distance from the current epidemic centre to Görlitz is hardly further. In the border triangle there, the risk of ASF spreading through infected wild boar is therefore likely to remain high.
Also the Polish pig farmers do not come to rest concerning African swine fever. According to the competent authorities, the highly contagious virus has been detected within a short period of time in two pig herds in the Heiligkreuz voivodship in the south-east of the country. Both cases occurred in previously unaffected regions, so that new restriction and observation zones must now be designated. Seven outbreaks of ASF have occurred in domestic pig herds in the voivodship since the beginning of October. Across the country, a total of 122 cases of the disease have been recorded since the beginning of the year - more than in any other year since ASF first appeared in Poland in 2014.
Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE