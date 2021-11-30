ASF: Fear is growing in Denmark
Fear is growing in Denmark

by Redaktion fleischwirtschaft.de
Tuesday, November 30, 2021

IMAGO / Ritzau Scanpix
70 kilometres long and 1.50 metres high is the fence that is to prevent the spread of African swine fever to Denmark.
70 kilometres long and 1.50 metres high is the fence that is to prevent the spread of African swine fever to Denmark.

DENMARK, Copenhagen. In view of the spread of ASF in German federal state Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, nervousness is now also growing in the Danish pig industry.



Erik Larsen, chairman of the pig section of the Danish Agriculture and Food Federation (Landbrug & Fødevarer, L&F), expressed concern that African swine fever (ASF) had moved 80 kilometres closer to the Danish border in one fell swoop after it was found in the wild in the Ludwigslust-Parchim district last week. From Larsen's perspective, this shows that the fight against ASF in Germany is not working. Nevertheless, he continues to trust that the Danish preventive measures, such as the early erection of a game fence on the southern border with Germany and the mandatory disease protection measures when crossing the border, are sufficient to protect the domestic livestock, explained the head of the association.

Regardless of this, Larsen called on Danish hunters to refrain from hunting trips to whichever country for the time being. This should apply not only to wild boar hunts, but also to all other such hunting trips because of the basic risk of infection, the industry expert stressed. It is also necessary that pig producers observe all biosecurity measures and, for example, check whether livestock transporters from abroad also carry the necessary certificates for disinfection, Larsen said.

Source: fleischwirtschaft.de; AgE
tags:
African swine fever Denmark Germany

