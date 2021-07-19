ASF: Disease spreads in stables

Epidemiological investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of the introduction into German domestic pig herds.

GERMANY, Berlin. The viral infection of African swine fever has hit another domestic pig herd. Since Friday, the animals of three farms had to be culled.

The German Federal Ministry of Agriculture (BMEL) informed on Saturday that ASF has been confirmed in domestic pigs at another micro farm in the district of Märkisch-Oderland in Brandenburg by the Friedrich-Loeffler-Institute (FLI). The farm is located in the previous restricted zone established due to outbreaks of ASF in wild boar.

Already in the night to Friday, the BMEL and the Ministry of Consumer Protection in Potsdam reported that the virus infection had occurred in two domestic animal herds on the Polish border in Brandenburg. The herds had to be culled.

African swine fever (ASF) was detected for the first time on Thursday in two domestic pig herds in Brandenburg (Märkisch-Oderland district and Spree-Neiße district). So far, about 1,600 wild boars infected with ASF had been found in Brandenburg and Saxony. How the disease could have been transmitted to domestic animal populations is still unclear. Currently, the epidemiological investigations are underway to determine the cause of entry, the BMEL says.

Source: agrarzeitung.de