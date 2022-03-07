Are you thinking about transitioning into plant-based food products? Or are you in the food processing industry and looking for a technological partner that can help to grow your business? JBT is a leading global full-solution provider within food processing, offering a broad portfolio of products and solutions that they will showcase at Anuga FoodTec and IFFA.

JBT has a long experience in processing and production and knows the whole process, from idea to production and service. They understand the challenges you face, from creating a tasty, better, and safe product to developing and optimizing the production line to reduce waste, cost, and downtime.



JBT

Now JBT wants to share this knowledge with you. At Anuga FoodTec and IFFA, they will arrange customized seminars based on your interests. Each seminar is 30 minutes, and you can choose from a wide variety of topics.

“Time to grow” will be JBT’s theme at Anuga FoodTec and IFFA.

Grow aligns with JBT´s vision to make better use of the world´s precious resources by providing high-quality solutions that substantially enhance customers’ success. The purpose is to demonstrate how they can help the industry produce great and appealing food with a sustainable production line that will reduce the carbon footprint, lower energy consumption, and minimize food waste. Furthermore, JBT looks to boost efficiency and minimize downtime with innovative connected digital solutions. As a long-time partner to the food & beverage industry, they have gained vast knowledge and experience in food processing and will share their insights to help your business grow.

Showcasing efficient, sustainable, and connected solutions

At the shows, JBT will show their most recent solutions, products, and innovations at every stage of the food processing chain. Solutions that help food processing companies to improve product yield, reduce food waste, extend shelf life, and increase productivity. JBT will also show innovative, safe, and efficient solutions for processing meat-based, plant-based, fruit, or vegetables. Furthermore, they will show how JBT can support companies in creating and growing their product portfolio and boost their performance using automation, connectivity, and IoT and how to make your food processing more sustainable and safer. There will also be plenty of opportunities to discuss business and food processing challenges with our food processing technology experts.



JBT

At Anuga FoodTec, you can meet JBT’s food experts on April 26-29 in Hall 6.1, Stand D030 & F049, and at IFFA, they will be in Hall 8, Stand J90 & K90 May 14-19.



Further information please click here.



Source: JBT