Anuga Meat: Meat and meatless in full view

Relaxations for holding trade fairs clear the way for Anuga in Cologne from October 9 to 13, 2021. For anyone looking for product innovations and food trends, the world's leading trade fair is a must-attend event.

GERMANY, Cologne. Anuga Meat presents trends and new products on the themes meat, sausages and poultry. The new "Meet more Meatless" section showcases innovative meat substitute products and places the focus on the food transformation.

With its international offer, Anuga Meat is the most comprehensive information and ordering platform worldwide for meat, sausage, game and poultry. It covers the entire spectrum of meat production in its various processing stages. The product range spans from unprocessed meat products, to meat preparations and convenience products, through to fine sausage and ham products as well as regional specialities.

Meat industry well represented

Almost 400 exhibitors

Even if this year's Anuga Meat doesn't quite match the usual scope of international exhibitors due to the pandemic, the trade fair of the meat industry is well represented with suppliers from over 30 countries. The international meat industry is currently having to face diverse challenges: In addition to Covid-19, discussions about the working conditions in the meat factories and animal welfare, the African swine fever, price volatility as well as a radical change in eating culture through to the reduction in the consumption of meat are causing new problems. The latter aspect is also being reflected at Anuga Meat. In addition to the classic suppliers of meat, sausages and poultry, the trade fair also offers insights into the latest trends and innovations in the meat substitute segment.The traditional meat and sausage producers are represented both physically and digitally by among others, BRF, Citterio, Elpozo and Tönnies. Tönnies only comes digitally after all. A total of around 390 exhibitors are exhibiting at Anuga Meat. The most important group stands on-site include Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Turkey and the USA. Further renowned exhibitors have already announced their digital participation at Anuga @home.

Since more consumers are paying attention to food produced in a healthy and sustainable manner, substitute foods and ingredients are on the rise. Alternative sources of protein are one of the most important sections here. Health remains the number one reason for buying meat substitutes according to Innova Market Insights’ consumer research. The search for alternative proteins has resulted in the introduction of more and more novel products onto the market. These include plant-based protein sources, insects as well as lab-cultured meat.

Koelnmesse Anuga Meat with around 400 exhibitors occupies Halls 5.2, 6 and 9. With around 90% foreign participation, it is once again very international. In order to do justice to these developments, the new section "Meet more Meatless" within Anuga Meat will place the focus on meat alternatives and substitute products. Among others the exhibitors include Meatless Farm, Phuture Foods, Planterra and Vivera. Anuga Meat is being staged in Halls 5.2, 6 and 9 of the Cologne fair grounds.

Export is the key

The export business continues to be of central importance for the international meat industry. Tapping into new market potential is particularly important here. With Anuga's hybrid format, in addition to a physical presence, the leading global trade fair for food and beverages additionally offers the exhibitors of Anuga Meat the possibility of using a digital Showroom on Anuga @home to enable them to attain a greater reach and generate new contacts.

The physical version of Anuga is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from 9. till 13.10.2021. The digital event Anuga @home is available from 11. till 13.10.2021. Exclusively trade visitors are granted access.





Source: FLEISCHWIRTSCHAFT international 3/2021, Koelnmesse