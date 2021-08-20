GERMANY, Cologne. When it comes down to the quality of the products, as the most important platform for the manufacturers of delicatessen, Anuga Fine Food in Cologne from 09.10. to 13.10.2021 is a central point of contact for the manufacturers and importers of delicatessen and their customers from the food trade and food service sector.

The largest of the Anuga trade shows unites a comprehensive and diversified offer from all over the globe. Numerous nations take part here at joint pavilions, which present the typical food and regional specialities of their home country. In total, 420 exhibitors from 59 countries will present their variety of products and innovations in Halls 1, 2.1, 3.1, 10.2 and 11 this year.

In spite of the ongoing Corona pandemic, Anuga Fine Food also has a very international alignment in 2021. The countries represented include among others Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dubai, France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia and the USA.

Cross-cutting issues such as halal, superfoods or gourmet foods are also covered. For example the "Anuga Halal Market" will also be on-site again in 2021. It offers a wide spectrum of halal-certified products for the food trade, which spans all trade shows. The current food trend towards gourmet food and speciality foods, which excels above all with its quality and transparency, is also reflected.

Many manufacturers are correspondingly pushing the transparency of their ingredients. In addition to the taste and quality of the products, this aims to also highlight the efforts regarding their uniqueness, sustainability as well as locally or regionally produced food and beverages.

