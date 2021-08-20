Anuga Fine Food: Delicatessen, gourmet and ba...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. News
Anuga Fine Food

Delicatessen, gourmet and basic foodstuffs

by Editor fleischwirtschaft.com
Friday, August 20, 2021

Most Read

  1. United Kingdom

    Amazon launches private label for fresh goods
  2. Nutrition

    Plant-based alternatives and real meat: are they equivalent?
  3. Interpack 2023

    Packaging trade fair is already 85% booked up
Koelnmesse
Anuga Fine Food is a central point of contact for the manufacturers and importers of delicatessen.
Anuga Fine Food is a central point of contact for the manufacturers and importers of delicatessen.

GERMANY, Cologne. When it comes down to the quality of the products, as the most important platform for the manufacturers of delicatessen, Anuga Fine Food in Cologne from 09.10. to 13.10.2021 is a central point of contact for the manufacturers and importers of delicatessen and their customers from the food trade and food service sector.



The largest of the Anuga trade shows unites a comprehensive and diversified offer from all over the globe. Numerous nations take part here at joint pavilions, which present the typical food and regional specialities of their home country. In total, 420 exhibitors from 59 countries will present their variety of products and innovations in Halls 1, 2.1, 3.1, 10.2 and 11 this year.

In spite of the ongoing Corona pandemic, Anuga Fine Food also has a very international alignment in 2021. The countries represented include among others Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Dubai, France, Greece, Italy, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia and the USA.

Cross-cutting issues such as halal, superfoods or gourmet foods are also covered. For example the "Anuga Halal Market" will also be on-site again in 2021. It offers a wide spectrum of halal-certified products for the food trade, which spans all trade shows. The current food trend towards gourmet food and speciality foods, which excels above all with its quality and transparency, is also reflected.

Many manufacturers are correspondingly pushing the transparency of their ingredients. In addition to the taste and quality of the products, this aims to also highlight the efforts regarding their uniqueness, sustainability as well as locally or regionally produced food and beverages.

Source: Koelnmesse
tags:
Anuga Delicatesse Germany

Do you have any questions or comments about this article?
Send an email to the editors.

Here you can acquire the usage rights to this article.
Print article

related content
Anuga KoelnMesse Anuga
Trade Fair
Anuga breaks all records
anuga anuga logo
Anuga
Inspiration, trends and future themes
stats