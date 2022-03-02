Animal husbandry trade show: Back to business

NETHERLANDS, Utrecht. The organizers of VIV Europe, a trade fair for the animal protein sector held in the Netherlands, announced open registrations. From May 31 to June 2, the event will take place without major restrictions.

According to a press release, VIV Europe will be the first animal husbandry in-person event in Europe after the pandemic compromised trade activities. The industry is thrilled to meet face-to-face and finally resume global business in Europe.



Holland is opening up and registrations have started

Clear focus on feed

Source: VIV Europe

Organized every four years at the Jaarbeurs Utrecht venue, this is the premium gathering of the animal protein sector for the production and processing of poultry, eggs, meat, fish and dairy. Utrecht, the city hosting the event, is just 30 minutes from Amsterdam.In a big boost to the business, the Netherlands, as recently announced by the Dutch government, is removing many covid-related restrictions by the end of February. From February 25, international travellers are no longer required to quarantine. Moreover, all the vaccinated travellers are even exempted from the requirement of taking a PCR Test before departure.This means that VIV Europe can take place at its full capacity and host leading exhibitors in the sector from the globe, providing visitors with a complete show at Jaarbeurs venue, Halls 7 to 12.All the interested stakeholders can already register to visit the event. This year around 600 exhibitors and 25,000 visitors are expected to make their presence at VIV Europe 2022.A clear focus is dedicated to the feed industry at this 2022 edition of VIV Europe. This is also evident from its co-location with VICTAM International. The VIV Europe Feed to Food concept, together with the strong network of VICTAM in feed technology and animal feed processing, will deliver a complete platform to all its visitors. Additionally, VIV Europe carries a legacy of almost four decades. The first VIV Europe was organized in the Netherlands over 40 years ago. Since then, the organizers have developed a very well-connected network of industry professionals from around the world. Invitations to global stakeholders are being sent out.With the support of this ever-growing network leading up to the show, VIV Europe organizes various webinars under the title VIV Europe Feed Series. These webinars serve as a platform to gather key knowledge for your business. VIV worldwide already started with its first in the series webinar along with its partner Orange Pig. It had eminent industry leaders sharing their technical knowledge and making room for an interactive session.Next in line are another three webinars in the months of March and April. The sessions cover topics about future food production for Poultry, Dairy, Swine and Aquaculture. These webinars allow visitors, in advance, to gauge the quality of industry leaders and the richness of content that will be further elaborated and come live on the show floor from May 31 to June 2, 2022.As a matter of fact, the 2022 European Live Feed Congress, Strategies to Future-Proof Food Production, is scheduled to take place onsite on May 30, 2022, just a day before the exhibition opening. This high-level conference examines how science-based measures and new technologies used throughout the feed supply chain reduce and improve animal agriculture’s environmental footprint while delivering value to the consumer. Feed industry stakeholders attend this forum to glean leading-edge insights, best practices and proven feed additive solutions to address critical sustainability issues while maintaining productivity and profitability in poultry and livestock production.