GERMANY, Potsdam. For the first time in Brandenburg - and thus nationwide - African swine fever (ASF) has been detected in domestic pig herds. Both herds were immediately blocked by the responsible veterinary offices and the animals were killed.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs in Brandenburg in the night to Friday, it concerns in each case herds in the districts of Spree-Neiße and Märkisch Oderland in Brandenburg. The virus was initially detected by the Berlin-Brandenburg state laboratory. On Thursday evening, the national reference laboratory, the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), confirmed the suspected ASF.

In the farm in the district of Spree-Neiße, the virus was detected in a dead animal as part of the ASP monitoring. By order of the competent veterinary office, the 200 animals of the herd will be killed and destroyed. The case in the district of Märkisch Oderland involves a very small holding with two animals. More about this topic Imago / Countrypixel African swine fever Further cases in Polish stables The virus has been detected in three herds. This time, a larger farm is also affected. Denmark is worried about piglet sales. more ››

"For just under a year, we have been fighting against enormous disease pressure from Poland, the fixed fence along the Oder and Neisse rivers has been closed, and we now have six core areas in Brandenburg in which we are containing ASF through systematic trapping and removal. I very much regret that we now also have the first cases in domestic pig herds, but unfortunately this could not be completely ruled out. I would therefore like to appeal to all pig farms to continue to strictly adhere to the strict biosecurity measures," said Consumer Protection Minister Ursula Nonnemacher (Greens).

In Brandenburg, a total of 1,267 wild boars have been diagnosed with ASF so far. Domestic pigs have not been affected so far. In Saxony, 299 cases of ASF are currently confirmed in wild boar. ASF is not contagious or dangerous to humans or other animal species.

Source: agrarzeitung.de