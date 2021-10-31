Dänischer Fachverband der Land- & Ernährungswirtschaft

Christian Fink Hansen, Sector Director at SEGES Pig Research Centre of the Danish Agri-Food Association, says: "The results of the analysis show that our farmers have full control over compliance with the prescribed waiting periods or weaning periods before slaughter."

DENMARK, Copenhagen. The annual analysis carried out by the Veterinary and Food Directorate once again proves that pharmaceutical and hormone residues are not an issue in pork produced in Denmark, as regular veterinary inspections ensure, among other things, correct medication and compliance with the prescribed waiting periods and weaning periods.

